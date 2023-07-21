Open Menu

Rupee Sheds Rs1.67 Against US Dollar

Published July 21, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ):Pakistani Rupee on Friday witnessed Rs1.67 devaluation against the US Dollar in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs286.81 against the previous day's closing of Rs285.14.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs289.5 and Rs292.5 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 53 paisa to close at Rs 319.13 against the last day's closing of Rs 319.66, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen went down by 02 paisa to close at Rs2.02, whereas an increase of 71 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs369.12 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs368.41.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 45 paisa each to close at Rs78.08 and Rs76.47 respectively.

