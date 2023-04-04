Close
Rupee Sheds Rs2.25 Against Dollar

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2023 | 07:37 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ):Pakistan rupee weakened by Rs2.25 against the Dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs 287.29 against the previous day's closing of Rs 285.04.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of Dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 288.5 and Rs 291 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs 4.54 which closed at Rs 313.

43 against the last day's closing of Rs308.89, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen gained 3 paisas to close at Rs 2.16; whereas an increase of Rs 6.18 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 357.33 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs 351.15.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham increased by 61 paisas to close at Rs 78.22 and Saudi Riyal witnessed an increase of 65 paisas to close at Rs 76.59.

