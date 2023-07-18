Rupee sheds Rs3.78 against US Dollar

Open Menu

Published July 18, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ):Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday witnessed Rs3.78 devaluation against the US Dollar in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs283.04 against the previous day's closing of Rs279.26.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs281 and Rs284.2 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs4.

45 to close at Rs 318.36 against the last day's closing of Rs 313.91, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen went up by 03 paisa to close at Rs2.04, whereas an increase of Rs4.65 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs370.32 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs365.67.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by Rs1.02 and Rs1.01 to close at Rs77.05 and Rs74.44, respectively.

More Stories From Business