Rupee Sheds15 Paisa Against Dollar
Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2024 | 06:13 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Monday depreciated by 15 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.56 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.41.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 278.10 and Rs 279.60 respectively.
The price of the Euro increased by 93 paisa to close at Rs 290.18 against the last day’s closing of Rs 289.05, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.77, whereas a surge of Rs1.83 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs349.92 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs348.09.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal went up by 04 and 05 paisa to close at Rs75.84 and Rs74.12, respectively.
