Open Menu

Rupee Sheds15 Paisa Against Dollar

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2024 | 06:13 PM

Rupee sheds15 paisa against dollar

Pakistani rupee on Monday depreciated by 15 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.56 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.41

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Monday depreciated by 15 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.56 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.41.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 278.10 and Rs 279.60 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 93 paisa to close at Rs 290.18 against the last day’s closing of Rs 289.05, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.77, whereas a surge of Rs1.83 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs349.92 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs348.09.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal went up by 04 and 05 paisa to close at Rs75.84 and Rs74.12, respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market

Recent Stories

Govt announces public holiday on December 25 to ce ..

Govt announces public holiday on December 25 to celebrate Quaid-e-Azam Day

13 minutes ago
 Punjab CM announces 100,000 E-bikes for students a ..

Punjab CM announces 100,000 E-bikes for students across province

23 minutes ago
 PTI presents initial demands before govt committee

PTI presents initial demands before govt committee

32 minutes ago
 Pak-Kenya strengthen trade ties,a gateway to 'Cast ..

Pak-Kenya strengthen trade ties,a gateway to 'Cast Africa and Central Asia'

1 minute ago
 Woman, gang-raped, tortured, dies at Bahawalpur ho ..

Woman, gang-raped, tortured, dies at Bahawalpur hospital

43 minutes ago
 Pakistani team, including SAU, secures 2nd positio ..

Pakistani team, including SAU, secures 2nd position in Huawei ICT Regional Final ..

1 minute ago
Prioritising gender-inclusive climate resilience n ..

Prioritising gender-inclusive climate resilience need of the hour: PM’s climat ..

1 minute ago
 Naqvi hails Men in Green on historic ODI series wi ..

Naqvi hails Men in Green on historic ODI series win against Proteas

1 minute ago
 Ammar Al Nuaimi receives Indian ambassador

Ammar Al Nuaimi receives Indian ambassador

2 hours ago
 Rupee sheds15 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds15 paisa against dollar

1 minute ago
 FTA renews its calls for Resident Juridical Person ..

FTA renews its calls for Resident Juridical Persons with Licences issued in Dece ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Natural Sc ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business