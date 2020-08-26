Rupee slides against dollar 26 Aug 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee depreciated by 06 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs168.43 as compared to the last closing of Rs168.37.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs168.3 and Rs 169 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank trading, the price of euro appreciated by 02 paisas and closed at Rs198.98 against the last day's trading of Rs198.96.

The Japanese Yen remained stable at Rs1.58, whereas a decrease of 18 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 220.09 as compared to its last closing of Rs 220.27.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Emirates Dirham also increased by 02 paisas each to close at Rs 44.91 and Rs 45.85 respectively.