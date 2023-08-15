Rupee Slides Against US Dollar Amidst Open Market Surge
The dollar has strengthened by Rs3.50 against the local currency in the open market, reaching a value exceeding Rs301.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 15th, 2023) Pakistani rupee experienced a decline of Rs3.26 against the US Dollar in interbank trading on Tuesday.
Simultaneously, the dollar strengthened by Rs3.50 against the local Currency in the open market, reaching a value exceeding Rs301.
Around 12:15pm, the interbank market recorded the local currency being exchanged at Rs291.75, while the open market had it at Rs301.
In the prior week, the Pakistani rupee displayed a 0.
52% depreciation, concluding at 288.49 against the US dollar.
A prominent currency dealer mentioned that the depreciation of the rupee was an anticipated outcome due to an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
This agreement dictates that a 1% difference between the open market and interbank market rates should be maintained.
The dealer further explained that the upward trend observed in the open market also influenced the interbank market.