Rupee Slides Against US Dollar Amidst Open Market Surge

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 15, 2023 | 02:35 PM

The dollar has strengthened by Rs3.50 against the local currency in the open market, reaching a value exceeding Rs301.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 15th, 2023) Pakistani rupee experienced a decline of Rs3.26 against the US Dollar in interbank trading on Tuesday.

Simultaneously, the dollar strengthened by Rs3.50 against the local Currency in the open market, reaching a value exceeding Rs301.

Around 12:15pm, the interbank market recorded the local currency being exchanged at Rs291.75, while the open market had it at Rs301.

In the prior week, the Pakistani rupee displayed a 0.

52% depreciation, concluding at 288.49 against the US dollar.

A prominent currency dealer mentioned that the depreciation of the rupee was an anticipated outcome due to an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

This agreement dictates that a 1% difference between the open market and interbank market rates should be maintained.

The dealer further explained that the upward trend observed in the open market also influenced the interbank market.

