Rupee Slides Against US Dollar In Interbank Market

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 17, 2023 | 11:38 PM

The State Bank of Pakistan confirms development, saying that the rupee has lost by 0.31 against the greenback in the interbank market to settle at Rs284.71.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 17th, 2023) The local Currency on Monday went down a bit against the US Dollar in the interbank market.

The State Bank of Pakistan confirmed the development, saying that the local currency went down by 0.31 against the greenback in the interbank market to close at Rs284.71.

The forex Association of Pakistan, the sale rate of Dollars in the open market was recorded at Rs 288.

Earlier, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had said that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) confirmed to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that it will provide support of $1 billion to Pakistan.

“UAE authorities have confirmed to IMF for their bilateral support of US $1 billion to Pakistan,” Dar said in a tweet today.

In another tweet, he had confirmed receiving $300m from China.

The Saudi Arabia had also confirmed the IMF provision of $2bn to Pakistan ahead of its deal for revival of stalled programme.

