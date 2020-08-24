Rupee slides recovers 09 paisas against dollar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee weakened by 09 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs168.37 as compared to the last closing of Rs168.28.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs168.2 and Rs169 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank trading, the price of euro appreciated by 07 paisas to close at Rs198.92 against the last day's trading of Rs198.85.

The Japanese Yen remained flat at Rs1.59, whereas a decrease of Rs2.00 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs220.30 as compared to its last closing of Rs222.30.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Emirates Dirham increased by 03 paisas each to close at Rs44.89 and Rs 45.84 respectively.