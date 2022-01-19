UrduPoint.com

Rupee Slightly Goes Down Against US Dollar

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 19, 2022 | 05:09 PM

The local currency closed at Rs176.22 against the greenback in the interbank market compared to the previous close of Rs176.18.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 19th, 2022) The rupee slightly went down against the US Dollar, the latest reports said.

The local Currency closed at Rs176.22 against the greenback in the interbank market compared to the previous close of Rs176.18. It lost 0.02% during the session.

The investors remained cautious before the review of International Monetary Fund (IMF) which is scheduled on January 28.

The rupee lost its value slightly despite positive news surfaced about the economic front.

The Central Bank had revealed that the rupee with the latest decline of 0.02 per cent depreciated by 11.8 per cent since the start of the current fiscal year.

The rupee continue to fall during last eight months as 15.72% (or Rs23.95) decline was recorded till the day comparatively from the 22-month high of Rs152.27 recorded in May 2021.

