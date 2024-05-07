Rupee Slightly Goes Up Against US Dollar In Interbank
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 07, 2024 | 06:29 PM
The Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP) says that the open market rates for the dollar stood at Rs277.50 for buying and Rs280.25 for selling
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 7th, 2024) The Pakistani rupee experienced a slight gain of 11 paisa against the US Dollar during interbank trading on Tuesday, closing at Rs 278.11.
The previous day witnessed it closing rate of Rs278.23.
The forex Association of Pakistan (FAP) said that the open market rates for the dollar stood at Rs277.50 for buying and Rs280.25 for selling.
Meanwhile, the Euro saw a decrease of 32 paisa, closing at Rs299.11 compared to the previous day's Rs299.43, as reported by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The exchange rate for the Japanese Yen remained steady at Rs1.80, while the British Pound witnessed a decrease of Rs1.12, trading at Rs348.58 against the previous closing of Rs349.70.
In addition, the Emirates Dirham decreased by 4 paisa, closing at Rs 75.71, and the Saudi Riyal experienced a 3 paisa decline, trading at Rs74.15 against the Pakistani Rupee.
Recent Stories
Gold prices go down in Pakistan by Rs500 per tola
Army committed to dismantle terrorist groups, ensure protection of people: DG IS ..
"The New realme Note 50 Breaks Sales Records for The Month of April”
Vivo Y100 is Now Available in Pakistan with Color Changing Design & 80W FlashCha ..
Zero-tolerance policy to continue against overbilling: Mohsin Naqvi
Govt working to extend retirement age to 65 years: Finance Minister
Synergy Group wins big at the Effie Awards 2024
Pakistani couple makes history by passing CSS exam together
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes important statement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024
Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..
More Stories From Business
-
Gold prices go down in Pakistan by Rs500 per tola22 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses mixed trend1 hour ago
-
SECP proposes enhanced disclosures for Shariah Stock Screening of listed companies1 hour ago
-
Efforts underway to double output of livestock, dairy sectors1 hour ago
-
FTO attaches great importance to business community2 hours ago
-
Prudent economic governance boosts investor’s confidence: Finance Minister3 hours ago
-
Zero-tolerance policy to continue against overbilling: Mohsin Naqvi4 hours ago
-
Driver involved in road crash arrested4 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim4 hours ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs 500 per tola to Rs 240,0005 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes5 hours ago
-
Germany's trade surplus widens to $24B in March6 hours ago