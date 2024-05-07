Open Menu

Rupee Slightly Goes Up Against US Dollar In Interbank

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 07, 2024 | 06:29 PM

Rupee slightly goes up against US dollar in interbank

The Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP) says that the open market rates for the dollar stood at Rs277.50 for buying and Rs280.25 for selling

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 7th, 2024) The Pakistani rupee experienced a slight gain of 11 paisa against the US Dollar during interbank trading on Tuesday, closing at Rs 278.11.

The previous day witnessed it closing rate of Rs278.23.

The forex Association of Pakistan (FAP) said that the open market rates for the dollar stood at Rs277.50 for buying and Rs280.25 for selling.

Meanwhile, the Euro saw a decrease of 32 paisa, closing at Rs299.11 compared to the previous day's Rs299.43, as reported by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The exchange rate for the Japanese Yen remained steady at Rs1.80, while the British Pound witnessed a decrease of Rs1.12, trading at Rs348.58 against the previous closing of Rs349.70.

In addition, the Emirates Dirham decreased by 4 paisa, closing at Rs 75.71, and the Saudi Riyal experienced a 3 paisa decline, trading at Rs74.15 against the Pakistani Rupee.

