Rupee slips 01 paisa against dollar in interbank trading

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar decreased by 01 paisa to close at Rs154.21 on Monday against the last day's trading of Rs154.20, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

In the open market, the buying and selling rates of Pakistani rupee against dollar stood at Rs154.05 and Rs154.5 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in the interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by 24 paisas and traded at Rs167.05 against the last day's closing of Rs166.81.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen remained stable at Rs1.38 whereas an increase of 07 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 199.27 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs. 199.20.

The exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal remained unchanged at Rs41.98 and Rs 41.11 respectively.