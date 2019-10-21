UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rupee Slips 5 Paisa Against Dollar; Stocks Edge Down 505 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 03:46 PM

Rupee slips 5 paisa against dollar; Stocks edge down 505 points

The Pakistani rupee in the early trade hours on Monday lost its strength by 5 paisa and hit Rs155.95 against the U.S. dollar in the interbank market

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st October, 2019) The Pakistani rupee in the early trade hours on Monday lost its strength by 5 paisa and hit Rs155.95 against the U.S. dollar in the interbank market.The local currency closed at Rs155.90 against the greenback on a positive note.

In the open market, the rupee appreciated by 20 paisa and closed at Rs156.10 against the dollar with slight fluctuation in the whole week.The World Bank forecasted Pakistan's economic growth to slow down for the next two years as it faces yet another macroeconomic crisis due to massive twin deficits and low foreign reserves.Despite significant devaluation, the WB still sees the rupee overvalued by the end of September by approximately 4.8%.In the last two months, the local currency was observed to significantly recover against the greenback in both interbank and open markets.

Earlier, analysts had expressed fear that the intense ongoing trade war between the United States and China would result in fluctuation of the U.S.

dollar in the local market, and the value of the Pakistani rupee would stabilise depending on the measures taken by the government with appropriate economic policies.Currency traders were of the view that the increasing inflows of remittance have supported the local rupee in the market.Previously, the rupee was observed to cumulatively depreciate against the greenback, which in turn, had resulted in increased prices of goods and hardships for the general public.The SBP has let the rupee depreciate significantly in the inter-bank market after finalising an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a loan programme on May 12.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan IMF World Bank Dollar China United States May September Market Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Govt may detain JUI-F Chief, top leaders if talks ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai Customs launches communication EXPO countdow ..

26 minutes ago

Pakistan names exciting young fast bowling stars M ..

33 minutes ago

Majority of Pakistanis (85%) say they met their sp ..

58 minutes ago

IMF, World Bank assure continued support to Pak ec ..

5 minutes ago

IMF, WB assure continued support to Pakistan's eco ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.