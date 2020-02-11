UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rupee Slips Slightly Against Dollar In Interbank

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 12:06 AM

Rupee slips slightly against dollar in interbank

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar decreased by 03 paisas to close at Rs 154.43 on Monday against the last day's trading of Rs 154.40, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar decreased by 03 paisas to close at Rs 154.43 on Monday against the last day's trading of Rs 154.40, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

In the open market, the buying and selling rates of Pakistani rupee against dollar stood at Rs 154 and Rs 154.7 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in the interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by 18 paisas and traded at Rs 169.09 against the last day's closing of Rs 169.27.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen remained unchanged at Rs 1.40 whereas a decrease of 56 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 199.06 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 199.62.

The exchange rate of UAE Dirham increased by 01 paisa to close at Rs 42.04 while that of Saudi Riyal also increased by 02 paisas to close at Rs 41.17.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro UAE Dirham Market

Recent Stories

New coronavirus: Eighth case confirmed in UAE

56 minutes ago

UAE tops as most popular destination for Indians

1 hour ago

Dubai global capital for shaping future of new eco ..

1 hour ago

14,198 posts advertised under Aghaz-e-Haqooq-e-Bal ..

8 minutes ago

France Criticizes Iran's Failed Satellite Launch

8 minutes ago

Exhibition of Stenin Press Photo Contest Winners O ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.