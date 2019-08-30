Rupee stable against dollar

The exchange rate of dollar dropped by 37 paisas in interbank and traded at Rs156.85 compared to last closing of Rs 157.22, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ):The exchange rate of dollar dropped by 37 paisas in interbank and traded at Rs156.85 compared to last closing of Rs 157.22, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Friday.

In open market, the buying and selling rates of dollar closed at Rs 156.5 and Rs 157.3 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro decreased by 92 paisas and traded at Rs 173.

15 against the last closing of Rs 174.07.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen remained stable at Rs 1.47 compared, whereas the decrease of 49 paisas was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 191.08 compared to last closing of Rs 191.57.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham lost 10 paisa and traded at Rs 42.70 against Rs 42.80 whereas Saudi Rayal also decreased by 10 paisa to Rs 41.82 compared to the last trading of Rs 41.92.