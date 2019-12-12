Rupee stable against dollar in interbank

The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee remained stable at Rs 154.98 on Thursday, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ):The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee remained stable at Rs 154.98 on Thursday, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

However according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 154.45 and Rs155.05.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 0.71 and traded at Rs 172.52 against the last closing of Rs 171.81.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained stable at Rs 1.42 whereas increase of Rs 0.86 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which traded at Rs 204.72 as compared to last closing of Rs 203.86.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal remained stable at Rs 42.19 and Rs 41.32 respectively.