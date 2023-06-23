Open Menu

Rupee Stands At Break-even Point Against Dollar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2023 | 08:16 PM

Pakistani rupee witnessed stability against the US Dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at the rate of the previous day-Rs 286.73

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ):Pakistani rupee witnessed stability against the US Dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at the rate of the previous day-Rs 286.73.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs 289 and Rs 291.5 respectively.

The price of the Euro went down by Rs 3.51 to close at Rs 311.

66 against the last day's closing of Rs 315.17, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs 2, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.45 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 364.59 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs 366.04.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal remained unchanged to close at Rs 78.06 and Rs 76.43 respectively.

