Rupee Stands At Break-even Point Against Dollar
Muhammad Irfan Published February 29, 2024 | 05:42 PM
Pakistani rupee witnessed no change against the US Dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at the previous day‘s closing rate of Rs 279.11
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Pakistani rupee witnessed no change against the US Dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at the previous day‘s closing rate of Rs 279.11.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.3 and Rs 282.2, respectively.
The price of the Euro increased by 30 paisa to close at Rs 302.41 against the last day’s closing of Rs 302.11, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese Yen gained 01 paisa to close at Rs186, whereas a decrease of 06 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 353.24 compared to the last closing of Rs 353.30.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal remained unchanged to close at Rs 75.99 and Rs 74.42 respectively.
Recent Stories
PTA escalates crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs
15 dead, 1,359 injured in Punjab road accidents
Shafqat Shah felicitates office bearers of Sukkur Bar Association
China sees surge in air passenger trips in January
Pakistan People's Party (PPP) South Punjab President Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood stre ..
Paris Olympic village ready on time as confidence grows
Boy kidnapped from Jhang, recovered from Multan
Experts suggest special zones to combat smog
Life-saving drugs donated to Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC)
ADB delegation meets LDA DG
Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), ISGS agree to collaborate for S ..
The new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro+ becomes the hottest seller of the year!!!!
More Stories From Business
-
ADB delegation meets LDA DG13 minutes ago
-
Turkish inflation expected to rise in February48 minutes ago
-
Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), ISGS agree to collaborate for SUGS project13 minutes ago
-
PSX stay bullish, gains 875 more points58 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's unsold homes rise for 2nd month in January13 minutes ago
-
With over 30 years in China, DBS Bank eyes China's long-term opportunities14 minutes ago
-
Passenger flights between China, U.S. to rise to 100 per week6 minutes ago
-
Stabilization measures contribute to positive economic outlook: Report1 hour ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim6 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s exports to China increase by 44.53% in 7 months6 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks open lower3 hours ago