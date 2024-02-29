Open Menu

Rupee Stands At Break-even Point Against Dollar

Muhammad Irfan Published February 29, 2024 | 05:42 PM

Pakistani rupee witnessed no change against the US Dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at the previous day‘s closing rate of Rs 279.11

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.3 and Rs 282.2, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 30 paisa to close at Rs 302.41 against the last day’s closing of Rs 302.11, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen gained 01 paisa to close at Rs186, whereas a decrease of 06 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 353.24 compared to the last closing of Rs 353.30.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal remained unchanged to close at Rs 75.99 and Rs 74.42 respectively.

