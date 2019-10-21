Rupee stands stable against Dollar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ):The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee witnessed no change in interbank and was traded at Rs 155.90, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Monday.

However according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 155.8 and Rs 156.2 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 0.

58 and was traded at Rs 174.10 against the last closing of Rs173.52.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained stable and was traded at Rs 1.43 whereas the decrease of Rs 1.38 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 202.27 as compared to last closing of Rs 200.89.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham remained stable at Rs 42.44 while the same trend was observed in the rate of Saudi Rayal which was traded at Rs 41.56, the data revealed.