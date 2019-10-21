UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rupee Stands Stable Against Dollar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 04:51 PM

Rupee stands stable against Dollar

The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee witnessed no change in interbank and was traded at Rs 155.90, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ):The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee witnessed no change in interbank and was traded at Rs 155.90, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Monday.

However according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 155.8 and Rs 156.2 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 0.

58 and was traded at Rs 174.10 against the last closing of Rs173.52.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained stable and was traded at Rs 1.43 whereas the decrease of Rs 1.38 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 202.27 as compared to last closing of Rs 200.89.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham remained stable at Rs 42.44 while the same trend was observed in the rate of Saudi Rayal which was traded at Rs 41.56, the data revealed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Same Price Euro UAE Dirham Market

Recent Stories

Vivo Refreshes the Youth Oriented Y-series with th ..

8 minutes ago

Patients' miseries go high due to doctors's protes ..

16 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai encapsulates desire for optimism i ..

22 minutes ago

High interest rates pushing industrial sector to g ..

12 minutes ago

Powerful Russia tycoon quizzed by Spain's top crim ..

12 minutes ago

Keeper Mohammad Rizwan to replace Sarfraz Ahmad in ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.