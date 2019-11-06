UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rupee Stands Stable Against Dollar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 12:13 PM

Rupee stands stable against dollar

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar remained stable at Rs155.64 in the interbank on Tuesday, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar remained stable at Rs155.64 in the interbank on Tuesday, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

However, the SBP reported that in interbank the price of Euro depreciated by Rs 0.49 and was traded at Rs 173.19 against the last closing of Rs 173.68.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen decreased by Rs0.01 and was traded at Rs1.42 compared to last closing of Rs1.43 whereas the exchange rate of British Pound decreased by Rs0.64 and was traded at Rs200.58 compared to the last closing of Rs 201.22.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal remained stable at Rs 42.37 and Rs41.50 respectively, SBP reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Price Euro UAE Dirham

Recent Stories

Rear Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi Takes Over Coastal ..

42 seconds ago

Sindh 147 for three after Omair Bin Yousaf’s hal ..

8 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI: Agha, Zaryab, Ikhla ..

13 minutes ago

Xi, Macron back 'irreversible' Paris climate pact

5 minutes ago

Boeing 757 Makes Emergency Landing in China Due to ..

5 minutes ago

Trade war leaves both US and China worse off: UN e ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.