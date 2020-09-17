UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rupee Straightens Against Dollar

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 11:00 PM

Rupee straightens against dollar

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 13 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs 166.21 as compared to the last closing of Rs 166.34

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 13 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs 166.21 as compared to the last closing of Rs 166.34.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 166.5 and Rs 167 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank trading, the price of euro depreciated by Rs 1.22 and closed at Rs 196.21 against the last day's trading of Rs 197.43.

The Japanese Yen remained stable at Rs 1.58, whereas an increase of 67 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 215.35 as compared to its last closing of Rs 214.68.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Emirates Dirham also decreased by 03 paisas each to close at Rs 44.31 and Rs 45.25 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts further 92,912 COVID-19 t ..

36 minutes ago

Emirates boosts African network to 15 destinations ..

36 minutes ago

SCI sends relief aircraft to rescue 10,000 people ..

36 minutes ago

3 arrested in raid at Sheesha center

27 minutes ago

FDE, NAVTTC to promote technical, vocational train ..

27 minutes ago

Borouge produces special polypropylene grade used ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.