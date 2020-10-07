UrduPoint.com
Rupee Strengthened Against US Dollar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 11:46 PM

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 06 paisas against US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs163. 97 against the previous day's closing of 164.03

Meanwhile according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs163.65 and Rs164.4 respectively.

In interbank trading, the price of euro depreciated by 22 paisas and closed at Rs192.86 against the last day's trading of Rs193. 08, State Bank of Pakistan reported. The Japanese Yen lost one paisa and closed at Rs1.54, whereas a decrease of Rs1.07 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs211. 77 as compared to its last closing of Rs212.70. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal declined by 02 paisas each to close at Rs44.64 and Rs 43.71 respectively.

