Rupee strengthens against dollar

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by Rs 0.03 against US dollar traded at Rs155.33 in the interbank on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by Rs 0.03 against US Dollar traded at Rs155.33 in the interbank on Thursday.

In open market, the buying and selling rates of Pakistani rupee against dollar stood at Rs 155.15 and Rs 155.5 respectively.

In interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 0.35 and was traded at Rs 172.

23 against the last closing of Rs 171.88.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained unchanged at Rs 1.43 whereas increase of Rs 0.57 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 201.08 as compared to last closing of Rs 200.51.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham depreciated by Rs 0.01 and closed at Rs 42.28 against Rs 42.29 where as the exchange rate of Saudi Rayal remained stable at Rs 41.42.