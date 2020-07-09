Rupee strengthens against dollar

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee gained 19 paisas against US dollar in the interbank on Wednesday to close at Rs 166.76 compared to the last closing of Rs 166.95

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee gained 19 paisas against US dollar in the interbank on Wednesday to close at Rs 166.76 compared to the last closing of Rs 166.95.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 166.7 and Rs 167.7 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by 11 paisas to close at Rs 188.18 against the last day's trading of Rs 188.29.

The Japanese Yen remained stable at Rs 1.55, whereas an increase of 68 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 209.00 as compared to its last closing of Rs 208.32.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Emirates Dirham decreased by 05 paisas each to close at Rs 44.45 and Rs 45.40 respectively.