Rupee Strengthens Against Dollar

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 01:00 AM

Rupee strengthens against dollar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee gained 18 paisas against US dollar in the interbank on Thursday to close at Rs166.58 compared to the last closing of Rs166.76.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 166.5 and Rs 167.5 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by 65 paisas to close at Rs 188.83 against the last day's trading of Rs 188.18.

The Japanese Yen remained stable at Rs 1.55, whereas an increase of Rs 1.52 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 210.52 as compared to its last closing of Rs 209.00.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Emirates Dirham decreased by 05 paisas each to close at Rs 44.41 and Rs 45.35 respectively.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market

