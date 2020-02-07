Rupee strengthens against dollar in interbank: State Bank of Pakistan

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar increased by 09 paisas to close at Rs154.40 on Friday against the last day's trading of Rs 154.49, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar increased by 09 paisas to close at Rs154.40 on Friday against the last day's trading of Rs 154.49, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

In the open market, the buying and selling rates of Pakistani rupee against dollar stood at Rs 154.2 and Rs 154.7 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in the interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by 64 paisas and traded at Rs 169.27 against the last day's closing of Rs 169.91.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen remained unchanged at Rs 1.40 whereas an decrease of Rs 1.01 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 199.62 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 200.63.

The exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 03 paisas each to close at Rs 42.03 and 41.15 respectively.