Rupee strengthens against dollar in interbank trading

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar increased by 03 paisas to close at Rs154.20 on Friday against the last day's trading of Rs154.23, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

In the open market, the buying and selling rates of Pakistani rupee against dollar stood at Rs154.1 and Rs154.6 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in the interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by 19 paisas and traded at Rs166.81 against the last day's closing of Rs166.62.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen gained 01 paisa to close at Rs1.38 whereas an increase of 05 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 199.2 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs. 199.15.

The exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs41.98 and Rs 41.11 respectively.