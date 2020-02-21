UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rupee Strengthens Against Dollar In Interbank Trading

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 05:15 PM

Rupee strengthens against dollar in interbank trading

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar increased by 03 paisas to close at Rs154.20 on Friday against the last day's trading of Rs154.23, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

In the open market, the buying and selling rates of Pakistani rupee against dollar stood at Rs154.1 and Rs154.6 respectively

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar increased by 03 paisas to close at Rs154.20 on Friday against the last day's trading of Rs154.23, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

In the open market, the buying and selling rates of Pakistani rupee against dollar stood at Rs154.1 and Rs154.6 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in the interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by 19 paisas and traded at Rs166.81 against the last day's closing of Rs166.62.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen gained 01 paisa to close at Rs1.38 whereas an increase of 05 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 199.2 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs. 199.15.

The exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs41.98 and Rs 41.11 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro UAE Dirham Market

Recent Stories

ADB disbursed record $2.4 bn development funds to ..

41 seconds ago

UAE leads UNESCO&#039;s global anti-doping efforts

20 minutes ago

Chinese President Xi is expected to visit Pakistan ..

35 minutes ago

MoHAP trains students on advanced course of cardio ..

50 minutes ago

Pakistan has come out crisis, says Prime Minister ..

54 minutes ago

RDIF, UAE's Mubadala Fund Give Internet Access to ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.