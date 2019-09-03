UrduPoint.com
Rupee Strengthens Against Dollar, Trades At Rs 156.62

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 12:42 AM

Rupee strengthens against dollar, trades at Rs 156.62

The exchange rate of dollar dropped by 23 paisas in interbank and traded at Rs156.62 compared to last closing of Rs 156.85, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ):The exchange rate of dollar dropped by 23 paisas in interbank and traded at Rs156.62 compared to last closing of Rs 156.85, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Monday.

In open market, the buying and selling rates of dollar closed at Rs 156.3 and Rs 157 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro decreased by Rs 1.34 and traded at Rs 171.

81 against the last closing of Rs 173.15.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen remained stable at Rs 1.47 compared, whereas decrease of Rs 1.72 paisas was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 189.36 compared to last closing of Rs 191.08.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham lost 06 paisas and traded at Rs 42.64 against Rs 42.70 whereas Saudi Rayal also decreased by 06 paisa to Rs 41.76 compared to the last trading of Rs 41.82.

