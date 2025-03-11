Rupee Strengthens Against US Dollar Interbank Market
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 11, 2025 | 08:06 PM
Open market records a slight increase of Rs0.01 against value of the US dollar
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11th, 2025) The value of the US Dollar decline against the rupee in the interbank exchange rate as the open market recorded a slight increase of Rs0.01.
Pakistan rupee strengthened against the US dollar in the interbank market due to an increase in remittances from overseas Pakistanis as a record $24 billion were received in the past eight months.
Besides it, the rising foreign exchange reserves and China's decision to defer $2 billion in loan repayments contributed to the rupee's stability which brought the interbank dollar rate below Rs280.
At one point, the dollar dropped Rs0.26 to Rs 279.80 in the interbank market, driven by improved investment sentiment and foreign interest in Pakistan.
However, by the end of the trading session, the dollar closed at Rs279.95 and reflected an Rs0.11 decrease.
Recent Stories
Rupee strengthens against US dollar interbank market
Pakistan team’s batting consultant Mohammad Yousuf withdraws from New Zealand ..
Attack on Jaffar Express: PTI demands accountability of interior, defence minist ..
National T20 Cup 2024-25 to commence from Friday
Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Orders Now Open!
Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan area
Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts in promoting public health
Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3
Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024
TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan
Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..
China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver
More Stories From Business
-
Rupee strengthens against US dollar interbank market4 minutes ago
-
Ambassador-designate to Netherlands Visits ICCI: Pledges focus on Strengthening trade ties51 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China agree to hold 14th JCC meeting of CPEC in July: Ahsan Iqbal2 hours ago
-
CCP issues show cause notices to steel manufacturers3 hours ago
-
SECP sees surge with 3,046 new Company registrations in February 20253 hours ago
-
Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs306,000 per tola for 2nd consecutive day4 hours ago
-
Cars' sale, production up by 44.62%, 41.62% respectively during 8 months5 hours ago
-
Pakistani entrepreneurs urged to seize opportunities in Saudi Vision 20308 hours ago
-
Commerce minister embarks on official Oman visit to strengthen bilateral ties8 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates9 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 202511 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 202511 hours ago