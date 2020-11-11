UrduPoint.com
Rupee Strengthens Against US Dollar With Interbank Closing At Rs158.49

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 03:56 PM

Rupee strengthens against US dollar with interbank closing at Rs158.49

The US dollar has lost 20 more paisas just in one-day time, reflecting that Pakistan’s economy is improving by every passing day.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2020) The US Dollar continued to fall down against Pakistan rupee as it was traded at Rs 158. 49, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, SBP said that interbank closing rate was Rs 158.

49 as compared to previous day when it was at Rs.158.69.

“The US dollar lost 20 paisas against Pakistan’s rupee in one-day,” the SBP reported.

Rupee is gradually strengthening and reflecting that the national economy was going into the right directions.

