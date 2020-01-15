Rupee strengthens by 08 paisa in interbank

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ):The exchange rate of US dollar against Pakistani rupee weakened by Rs 0.08 and traded at Rs 154.77 on Wednesday against the last day's trading of Rs 154.85, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

In open market, the buying and selling rates of Pakistani rupee against dollar stood at Rs 154.6 and Rs 155.3 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by Rs 0.13 and was traded at Rs 172.28 against the last closing of Rs 172.41.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen remained stable at Rs1.40 whereas the increase of Rs 0.67 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 201.47 as compared to last closing of Rs 200.80.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal also decreased by 02 paisas each to close at Rs 42.13 and Rs 41.25 respectively.