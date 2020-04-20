Rupee strengthens by 08 paisas against dollar in interbank

The Pakistani currency recovered 08 paisas in the interbank on Monday against US dollar to close at Rs163.49 against the last closing of Rs163.57

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ):The Pakistani currency recovered 08 paisas in the interbank on Monday against US dollar to close at Rs163.49 against the last closing of Rs163.57.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs160.5 and Rs162.5 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by 89 paisas to close at Rs178.10 against the last day's trading of Rs177.21.

The Japanese yen remained stable at Rs1.51 whereas an increase of 56 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs204.23 as compared to its last closing of Rs203.67.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham depreciated by 02 paisas each to close at Rs43.56 andRs44.51 respectively.