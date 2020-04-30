UrduPoint.com
Rupee Strengthens By Rs 1.44 Against Dollar

Thu 30th April 2020 | 05:31 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by Rs 1.44 in the interbank on Thursday against US dollar to close at Rs160.17 against the last closing of Rs 161.61.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs160.5 and Rs162.5 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that that in interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by Rs 1.47 to close at Rs174.18 against the last day's trading of Rs175.65.

The Japanese yen declined by 01 paisa to close at Rs1.50 whereas a decrease of Rs 1.34 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs199.73 as compared to its last closing of Rs201.07.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham appreciated by 39 paisas each to close at Rs42.60 and Rs43.60 respectively.

