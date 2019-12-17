Rupee strengthens in interbank

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ):The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee witnessed a decline of Rs0.05 in interbank and traded at Rs54.95 as compared to the last closing at Rs155.00, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Tuesday reported.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs154.4 and Rs155.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro appreciated by Rs0.13 and traded at Rs172.66 against the last closing of Rs172.53.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained stable and closed at Rs1.41 whereas a decline of Rs2.75 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which traded at Rs204.32 as compared to last closing of Rs207.17.

Exchange rate of the UAE Dirham lost 02 paisas to close at 42.18 against the last closing of 42.20 while Saudi Riyal lost 01 paisa to close at Rs41.31.