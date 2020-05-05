UrduPoint.com
Rupee Strengthens In Interbank

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 05:19 PM

Rupee strengthens in interbank

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 26 paisas in the interbank on Tuesday against US dollar to close at Rs159.65 against the last closing of Rs159.91.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs158.5 and Rs160 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that that in interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by 81 paisas to close at Rs174.13 against the last day's trading of Rs174.92.

The Japanese yen remained stable at Rs1.49 whereas a decrease of 03 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs198.99 as compared to its last closing of Rs199.02. The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham depreciated by 05 paisas and 07 paisas to close at Rs42.51 and Rs43.46 respectively.

