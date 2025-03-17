Open Menu

Rupee Strengthens In Interbank Market, Dollar Gains In Open Market

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 17, 2025 | 07:11 PM

Rupee strengthens in interbank Market, Dollar gains in Open Market

Pakistan’s rupee remained strong against the dollar in the interbank market on Monday

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17th, 20250 The interbank market witnessed a decline in the dollar’s value, whereas the open market recorded an increase in its rate on Monday.

Following positive developments in negotiations between Pakistan and the IMF, and expectations of a staff-level agreement soon, the rupee remained strong against the dollar in the interbank market on Monday. However, the dollar continued to advance in the open market, leading to a divergence between the two markets.

The factors such as falling global crude oil prices, an increase in remittances from overseas Pakistanis during Ramadan, and expectations of further foreign inflows in the coming months contributed to the rupee’s strength.

During intraday trade, the Dollar depreciated by 25 paisas and reached Rs279.96 in the interbank market.

Later, as supply improved and import demand increased, the dollar closed at Rs280.16, and marked a 5-paisa decrease.

The dollar appreciated by Rs0.03 in the open Currency market and closed at Rs281.98.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Import Dollar Oil Market From Agreement Ramadan

Recent Stories

Rabdan Academy earns European EFQM certification

Rabdan Academy earns European EFQM certification

57 seconds ago
 Rupee strengthens in interbank Market, Dollar gain ..

Rupee strengthens in interbank Market, Dollar gains in Open Market

4 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality launches ‘Home First’ initi ..

Dubai Municipality launches ‘Home First’ initiative to provide comprehensive ..

16 minutes ago
 Gold prices go up to an all-time high once again i ..

Gold prices go up to an all-time high once again in Pakistan

24 minutes ago
 Cricketer collapses, dies in Adelaide amid Austral ..

Cricketer collapses, dies in Adelaide amid Australia heatwave

35 minutes ago
 Model Nadia Hussain apologizes to FIA over bribery ..

Model Nadia Hussain apologizes to FIA over bribery allegation

1 hour ago
Pakistan Business Council Sharjah Hosts Prestigiou ..

Pakistan Business Council Sharjah Hosts Prestigious Suhoor Gathering with Dignit ..

1 hour ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Attends Ramadan Suh ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Attends Ramadan Suhoor at Ismaili Centre Dubai, H ..

1 hour ago
 Grand Iftar Dinner Honoring Journalists in Ajman

Grand Iftar Dinner Honoring Journalists in Ajman

1 hour ago
 No proposal to increase salaries, pensions under c ..

No proposal to increase salaries, pensions under consideration this year: FinMin

1 hour ago
 Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center hosts first ..

Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center hosts first 'Rescue Night' event

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution to regulate ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution to regulate free zone establishments opera ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business