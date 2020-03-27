UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rupee Struggles For Recovery Against US Dollar  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 51 seconds ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 02:44 PM

Rupee struggles for recovery against US dollar  

The latest reports say that the US dollar has reached approximately 167/167.5 in the intrabank during early trading hours on Friday. 

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 27th, 2020) The Pakistani rupee has been struggling for recovery against US Dollar that hit all time high against local Currency in the interbank market here on Friday.

The US dollar reached approximately 167/167.5 in the intrabank during early trading hours on Friday. The experts said that the move of foreign investors of pulling out hot money from the government bill was the major reason behind depreciation of Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said that the total gross divestment during March 2020 just reached $1.501 billion as it was expected trend of foreign outflows leaving the country owing to Coronavirus outbreak.

“ Around $95 million of treasury bills (T-bills) was divested by the foreign investors on March 24,” said the experts while quoting the Special Convertible Rupee Account (SCRA) which checks inflows and outflows from foreign countries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Money March 2020 Market All From Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Two injured by firing of rival group in Muzaffarga ..

7 minutes ago

Sindh govt exempts pesticide, fertilizer, seed out ..

7 minutes ago

Plastic Producers Should Bear Responsibility for P ..

21 minutes ago

Russian Energy Ministry Sure Oil Industry Capable ..

21 minutes ago

World Ocean Council Expresses Interest in Cooperat ..

21 minutes ago

US tops world in virus cases and logs record unemp ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.