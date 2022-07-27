Rupee touches all time high low against US dollar

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say the greenback is being traded between Rs237 and Rs238 in open market.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 27th, 2022) In free fall, rupee touched history low of Rs 236 interbank trade on Wednesday.

The rupee continued to fall against unabated rise in US Dollar as it reached historic high in the interbank.

The latest reports suggested that the US dollar went up by Rs2.07 against rupee in the interbank and traded at Rs236. The greenback traded between Rs237 and Rs238 in open market.

According to the forex dealers, the banks were selling the greenback at Rs236.50.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had earlier attributed the 11-rupee change in the exchange rate in just two days to the “market-determined exchange rate system” under which the current account position, news stories, and domestic uncertainty contribute to the daily Currency fluctuations.

Just a day before, the US dollar reached all-time high against rupee in interbank amid political instability.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the US dollar saw an increase in value by Rs3.05 and closed at Rs232.93.