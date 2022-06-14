UrduPoint.com

Rupee Touches All-time Low Of 205.5 Interbank Market

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 14, 2022 | 11:45 AM

Rupee touches all-time low of 205.5 interbank market

The latest reports say that rupee has lost its Rs1.64 value against US dollar.

KARACHI:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- June 14th, 2022) The Pakistani rupee (PKR) lost around Rs1.64 value against the US Dollar and and touched the all time high of 205.5 in the interbank market.

The greenback is being quoted around 205.

5 against the local Currency compared to Rs203.85 in the previous session close in the interbank market.

On Monday, the local currency also lost 1.5 rupees in the interbank market slipping to lowest level against the dollar.

The rupee is falling down because of uncertainty about the bailout package of International Monetary Fund.

More Stories From Business

