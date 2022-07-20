Rupee touches histroic low of Rs225 against US dollar

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that the greenback spiked sharply by Rs3.01 in the interbank market to settle at Rs 225. The USD is trading at Rs226-227 in the open bank market.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 20th, 2022) The rupee has touched a new low of Rs 225 against the US Dollar in the internbank.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) attributed the 11-rupee change in the exchange rate in just two days to the “market-determined exchange rate system”.

The political uncertainity is the major reason behind the sharp downfall of rupee.

According to SBP, a “better measure” of the rupee’s strength is the real effective exchange rate, which took into account the currencies in which Pakistan trades in inflation-adjusted terms.

The SBP also said that the upward trajectory of the US is a global phenomenon and it is not just about the rupee.