Rupee Unchanged Against Dollar In Interbank

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 05:00 PM

The exchange rate of dollar remain unchanged at Rs156.62 against Pak rupee compared to the last closing at same price, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019):The exchange rate of dollar remain unchanged at Rs156.62 against Pak rupee compared to the last closing at same price, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Tuesday.

However, in open market, the buying and selling rates of dollar decreased by 30 paisas and 20 paisas to close at Rs156 and Rs156.8 respectively compared to the last closing of Rs 156.3 and Rs157.

In interbank the price of Euro decreased by 39 paisas and traded at Rs 171.42 against the last closing of Rs 171.81.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen remained stable at Rs 1.47, whereas decrease of Rs 1.5 was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 187.86 compared to last closing of Rs 189.36.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal also remain unchanged at Rs 42.64 and Rs 41.76 respectively.

