Rupee Under Pressure As Economic Concerns Weigh On Currency Markets
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 20, 2025 | 08:26 PM
Rupee’s depreciation comes in wake of a revised GDP growth estimate by National Accounts Committee, which reported a growth rate of 2.68%—significantly lower than government’s target of 3.6%
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 20th, 2025) The Pakistani Rupee continued to face downward pressure against the US Dollar on Tuesday in both the interbank and open Currency markets as a combination of economic factors unsettled investor sentiment.
The rupee’s depreciation comes in the wake of a revised GDP growth estimate by the National Accounts Committee, which reported a growth rate of 2.68%—significantly lower than the government’s target of 3.6%.
This, coupled with an overall economic slowdown, rising inflation, new tax proposals, and budget planning based on an exchange rate of Rs290 per dollar, contributed to the mounting pressure on the local currency.
In early trading hours, the interbank market saw a brief decline in the dollar’s value by 4 paisas, touching Rs281.72.
However, due to a growing trade deficit, mounting debt repayments, a relatively small increase in exports compared to a notable rise in imports, and increased import costs, the greenback regained strength. By the end of the trading session, the dollar rose by 15 paisas to close at Rs281.91.
The open market followed a similar trend, with the dollar appreciating by 19 paisas to close at Rs. 283.99.
