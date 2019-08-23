Rupee value appreciates Rs 0.71 against dollar

(@imziishan)

The exchange rate of dollar dropped by Rs 0.71 against Pak rupee in interbank and traded at Rs157.52 as compared to the last closing at Rs158.23, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ):The exchange rate of dollar dropped by Rs 0.71 against Pak rupee in interbank and traded at Rs157.52 as compared to the last closing at Rs158.23, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Friday.

However, according to Forex association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs157.2, and Rs158.1 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro also increased by Rs 0.

75 and traded at Rs174.20 as compared to last closing at Rs175.45.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen depreciated by Rs 0.01 to Rs 1.47 compared to last closing of Rs 1.48, whereas increase of 29 paisas was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which traded at Rs192.45 as compared to last closing at Rs192.16.

Exchange rates of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal dipped by 20 paisas and 19 paisas after which they traded at Rs 42.87 and Rs42 against Rs 43.07 and Rs 42.19 respectively.