Open Menu

Rupee Value Improves, Dollar Becomes Cheaper In Interbank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2025 | 09:17 PM

Rupee value improves, dollar becomes cheaper in interbank

The dollar recorded a decrease in the value against the rupee in the interbank market here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The Dollar recorded a decrease in the value against the rupee in the interbank market here on Monday.

According to SBP statistics, on the first day of the business week, the value of the American Currency in the interbank market decreased by 14 paise, due to which the dollar closed at Rs.

281.57 in the interbank market.

It should be noted that on the last day of the last business week, the dollar closed at Rs281.71 in the interbank market.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Nurses honoured on Int'l Nurses Day

Nurses honoured on Int'l Nurses Day

3 minutes ago
 Rupee value improves, dollar becomes cheaper in in ..

Rupee value improves, dollar becomes cheaper in interbank

3 minutes ago
 COAS inquires after soldiers, innocent civilians w ..

COAS inquires after soldiers, innocent civilians wounded during Operation Bunyan ..

31 minutes ago
 Delegation visits Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hos ..

Delegation visits Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital on PM’s directives

4 minutes ago
 All private, public sector educational institution ..

All private, public sector educational institutions in AJK to be opened May 13

4 minutes ago
 Gold prices see major decline in Pakistan, drop ov ..

Gold prices see major decline in Pakistan, drop over Rs10,000 per tola

45 minutes ago
Actress Sanam Saeed confirms she Is expecting her ..

Actress Sanam Saeed confirms she Is expecting her first child

50 minutes ago
 Govt plans fruit tree plantation initiative along ..

Govt plans fruit tree plantation initiative along highways to boost revenue, fig ..

58 seconds ago
 CCP approves majority acquisition of lotte Chemica ..

CCP approves majority acquisition of lotte Chemical by AsiaPak, Montage Oil

59 seconds ago
 Farmers urged to use quality paddy seeds

Farmers urged to use quality paddy seeds

1 minute ago
 Commissioner Hazara chairs key meeting with NHA on ..

Commissioner Hazara chairs key meeting with NHA on installation of toll plazas i ..

1 minute ago
 Rawalpindi Police, district administration pay tri ..

Rawalpindi Police, district administration pay tribute to Pakistan Army

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business