Rupee value improves, dollar becomes cheaper in interbank

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The Dollar recorded a decrease in the value against the rupee in the interbank market here on Monday.

According to SBP statistics, on the first day of the business week, the value of the American Currency in the interbank market decreased by 14 paise, due to which the dollar closed at Rs.

281.57 in the interbank market.

It should be noted that on the last day of the last business week, the dollar closed at Rs281.71 in the interbank market.