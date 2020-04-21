Rupee value jumps by Rs2.37 against dollar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ):The Pakistani currency continued bullish trend on Tuesday and gained Rs 2.37 in the interbank against US dollar to close at Rs 161.12 against the last closing of Rs 163.49.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 161 and Rs 163 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that that in interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by Rs 3.43 to close at Rs 174.67 against the last day's trading of Rs 178.10.

The Japanese yen depreciated by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 1.50 whereas a decrease of Rs 4.61 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 199.72 as compared to its last closing of Rs 204.23.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham depreciated by 62 paisas and 65 paisas each to close at Rs 42.94 and Rs 43.86 respectively.