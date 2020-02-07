Rupee weakens 8 paisas against dollar in interbank

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar decreased by 08 paisas to close at Rs154.49 on Thursday against the last day's trading of Rs 154.41, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

In the open market, the buying and selling rates of Pakistani rupee against dollar stood at Rs 154.1 and Rs 154.6 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in the interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by 83 paisas and traded at Rs 169.91 against the last day's closing of Rs 170.74.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen lost 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.40 whereas an decrease of Rs 1.94 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 200.63 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 202.57.

The exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 03 paisas each to close at Rs42.06 and 41.18 respectively.