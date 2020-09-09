UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rupee Weakens Against Dollar

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 05:52 PM

Rupee weakens against dollar

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee weakened by 09 paisas against US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee weakened by 09 paisas against US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday.

The interbank trading closed at Rs166.52 as compared to the last closing of Rs166.43.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs166 and Rs 166.5 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank trading, the price of euro depreciated by 58 paisas and closed at Rs196.07 against the last day's trading of Rs196.65.

The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.57, whereas a decrease of Rs2.24 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 215.66 as compared to its last closing of Rs218.42.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Emirates Dirham also increased by 03 paisas and 02 paisas to close at Rs 44.40 and Rs 45.33 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market

Recent Stories

MBZUAI set to welcome global cohort of students fr ..

11 minutes ago

UAE Minister of State for Financial Affairs partic ..

11 minutes ago

TCL launches Pakistan's first Certified 8K UHD QLE ..

15 minutes ago

PBIF demands implementation of Karachi package: Mi ..

21 minutes ago

Health Ministry announces 883 new COVID-19 cases, ..

26 minutes ago

PTCL hosts Federal Minister & Secretary MoITT for ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.