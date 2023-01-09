UrduPoint.com

Rupee Weakens Against Dollar

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2023 | 05:32 PM

Rupee weakens against dollar

The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee depreciated by 27 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs 227.40 against the previous day's closing of Rs 227.13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ):The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee depreciated by 27 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs 227.40 against the previous day's closing of Rs 227.13.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 234.40 and Rs 236.75 respectively.

The price of the euro increased by Rs 3.

77 and closed at Rs 242.92 against the previous day's closing of Rs 239.15, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen gained three paisa to close at Rs1.72, whereas an increase of Rs 5.96 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which was traded at Rs 276.32 as compared to its last closing of Rs 270.36.

The exchange rates of the Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal increased by 08 paisa and 09 paisa to close at Rs 61.91 andRs 60.52 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market

Recent Stories

Humaid Al Nuaimi attends closing ceremony of 20th ..

Humaid Al Nuaimi attends closing ceremony of 20th Ajman Arabian Horse Championsh ..

6 minutes ago
 Crackdown launched against wheat flour hoarders,pr ..

Crackdown launched against wheat flour hoarders,profiteers

5 minutes ago
 ADC reviews arrangements for ongoing training sess ..

ADC reviews arrangements for ongoing training sessions on 7th digital census

5 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka to issue commemorative coin, stamps to m ..

Sri Lanka to issue commemorative coin, stamps to mark 75th Independence Day

3 minutes ago
 Rs 141,000 fine imposed on profiteers in Faisalaba ..

Rs 141,000 fine imposed on profiteers in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago
 The employees of Public Health Reference Lab (PHRL ..

The employees of Public Health Reference Lab (PHRL) employees seek regularizatio ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.