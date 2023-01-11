UrduPoint.com

Rupee Weakens Against Dollar

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2023 | 08:51 PM

Rupee weakens against dollar

The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee depreciated by 04 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs 227.92 against the previous day's closing of Rs 227.88

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ):The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee depreciated by 04 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs 227.92 against the previous day's closing of Rs 227.88.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 235.7 and Rs 238 respectively.

The price of the euro increased by Rs 27 paisa and closed at Rs 244.92 against the previous day's closing of Rs 244.65, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.72, whereas an increase of 10 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which was traded at Rs 277.13 as compared to its last closing of Rs 277.03.

The exchange rates of the Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal increased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs 62.05 and Rs 60.69 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market

Recent Stories

DP World&#039;s World Security, Transworld Group p ..

DP World&#039;s World Security, Transworld Group partner to strengthen workforce ..

8 minutes ago
 16 ex-football stars to compete in padel-tennis to ..

16 ex-football stars to compete in padel-tennis tournament in Sharjah

38 minutes ago
 German watchdog criticises Google over user data ..

German watchdog criticises Google over user data practices

10 minutes ago
 Protected areas cannot be advertise for lease: Chi ..

Protected areas cannot be advertise for lease: Chief Justice Peshawar High Court ..

10 minutes ago
 Anti-coal protesters dig in as German police clear ..

Anti-coal protesters dig in as German police clear protest camp

10 minutes ago
 ICT admin to hold "Capital Book Fair" from January ..

ICT admin to hold "Capital Book Fair" from January 14

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.