Rupee Weakens Against Dollar
Faizan Hashmi Published July 03, 2024 | 06:49 PM
Exchange rate of the Pakistan rupee depreciated by 03 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs 278.40 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.37
According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market, however, were Rs 277.9 and Rs 280.7 respectively.
The price of the Euro increased by Rs 1.
19 to close at Rs 299.58 against the last day’s closing of Rs 298.39, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs 1.72, whereas an increase of Rs 1.92 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 353.37 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 351.45.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs 75.80 and RS 74.21 respectively.
