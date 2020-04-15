Rupee weakens against dollar

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar witnessed a decrease of 03 paisas in interbank on Wednesday and traded at Rs166.98 against Rs166.95 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar witnessed a decrease of 03 paisas in interbank on Wednesday and traded at Rs166.98 against Rs166.95 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs165 and Rs167 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by 15 paisas to close at Rs182.52 against the last day's trading of Rs182.37.

The Japanese yen remained stable at Rs1.55 whereas a decrease of 79 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British pound which was traded at Rs208.94 as compared to its last closing of Rs209.73.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham appreciated by 01 paisa each and closed at Rs44.41 and Rs 45.46 respectively.